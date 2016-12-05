Kick a human skull as far as possible. Earn supreme style points for duck smacks, booty bounces and trampoline boosts.
Darmite's knife throwing skills need to be nerfed. Where did that even come from? @OKDracula @pasql @jcb pic.twitter.com/XjPFOz2R97— Wojtek (@pugson) December 5, 2016
Testing @OKDracula and it's everything I thought it would be. vv fun. beautifully designed both visually and sonically. @pasql is a wizard. pic.twitter.com/jHxEWLKlu5— alex medina (@mrmedina) December 7, 2016
It's like football-golf with skulls! I had a dream about this once.— Pete Lacey (@chopeh) December 2, 2016
the knives on the ground will absolutely shred you— Michael Farrell (@mikefarrell) December 4, 2016
@pasql @OKDracula mad style points thanks to a log -> trampoline situation 😎 pic.twitter.com/YNzIHFxmOJ— Jake Downs (@jakedowns) December 5, 2016
"the duck sucks, the bear sucks, the knives suck, the fire sucks" — 8 year old Marissa’s review of @OKDracula— Jacob Bijani (@jcb) December 7, 2016